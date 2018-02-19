The Importance Of Pollinators

By

Do you know where your food comes from? It’s said that pollinators, like honey bees, are directly responsible for over 1/3 of the world’s food production, and they are linked to the other 2/3! Few realize how important pollinators are to our food plot crops, let alone the food “colony collapse disorder” that has been devastating North America’s honey bee population since 2006. It is a phenomenon in which worker bees from a honey bee colony suddenly disappear!

Attracting Pollinators With Wildflowers

We have started to do something about it. Mossy Oak Nativ Nurseries has developed several special native seed blends, one of which (Pollinator Package) gives pollinating insects exactly what they’re looking for. Planting a small area of these seeds will help attract pollinating insects like honey bees. This will benefit your food plots, your vegetable or flower garden and the farmer next door.

