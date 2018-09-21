Stance and Shooting Tips

Don’t Bring The Gun To Your Shoulder When you bring the gun to your shoulder, you tend to throw it up to your shoulder and then throw your head down to the gun. When you do that, you cock your eyes and lose the depth perception needed to make the shot. The proper technique would be bring the gun to your face. In doing this, your shoulder just follows without creating excessive movement. When you bring it straight to your face, your eyes remain level and are fixated right down the barrel.

Keep The Muzzle Up The other thing that I notice a lot of times with shooters is that they’ve got the gun in a lowered position. What happens here is when the bird comes close, you have to bring the gun up, find the gun, find your target and set your lead. This is very difficult to do when you’ve got a bird flying 90 miles an hour. It’s a tough shot anyway, but if you have the gun already up in the mount forward position, you already know where your gun is. You can see your barrel, you see the bird come in, and all you do is bring the barrel right to your face.

Lean Forward You want to lean forward into the gun all the time and not shoot while leaning back. If you're leaning back, you'll absorb full recoil and it can hurt. Just remember to bring the gun to your face, keep your muzzle up, and lean forward. Follow these pointers and you'll have much more success in the field.

