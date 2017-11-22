Scent Trail Techniques: Fooling Mature Bucks

By

When leaving a scent trail in a straight line you’ve only got a fifty-fifty chance the buck will follow the trail in your direction. Half of the time they follow it in the wrong direction, even with a real doe’s trail. They’re searching for the “goodies” at the end of the trail so even if they do follow it in the wrong direction, when they get to where you started the trail and don’t find what they’re looking for, sometimes they’ll follow it back in your direction. It might not happen immediately; a buck may come back several hours later and follow the trail back the opposite way. In fact, some bucks will go back and forth several times on a scent trail, so if a buck crosses your trail and heads the wrong way, don’t give up hope

Figure 8 Scent Trail

A cure-all for this problem is a figure-8 scent trail. Create your scent trail in a large figure 8 and place yourself downwind of the intersection of the 8. This way regardless of where the buck cuts the trail or which way he follows it, eventually he’ll wind up in front of you. You have to use your judgment; this may or may not be the best way for you to leave a trail. Maybe you’ll make too much of a commotion or contaminate the area too much with human scent to make this tactic work properly, but this method has fooled mature bucks time and time again.

For more whitetail tips read “GameKeeper Quick Tips: Leftover Scent & Lures”. If you have lures and scent left over from whitetail hunting season that haven’t been opened, they can often be stored until next year. Keep them in a cool, dark place and sometimes they can last several years. Oxygen, UV light and heat are all elements that deteriorate real urine-based scents.

Hurry, while there’s still time to cash in on the $100 savings on Ozonics, supplies are limited

If you’re serious about “scent elimination,” then you know it’s a comprehensive system. You can

wash your clothes in scent-free detergent, spray your gear with scent-eliminating spray, check the wind direction before you start hunting \…every step in your system will maximize results. But the best way to continuously crush human odor in the field is with ozone.

The Ozonics HR-300 is a portable ozone generator that you can operate from your treestand or ground blind. It is the only active scent-elimination product on the market, and the only product that continuously treats human odor in the downwind airstream.

Good news: Order the HR-300 now and you’ll save $100. At $399.99, it’s the lowest price ever offered by Ozonics.

As the most advanced new unit from Ozonics, the HR-300 generates 45 percent more ozone than the original HR-200. It supplies a continuous supply of odor-destroying ozone into the downwind airstream, making you virtually undetectable to deer and other scent-sitive game animals.

For a limited time, you can also order the trusty HR-200 for $100 off and get it for just $299.99. This is the original Ozonics unit, adept at handling most hunting situations..