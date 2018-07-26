Reetz Lake near Webster, S.D. Open to Anglers on August 1

By

PIERRE, S.D. – As part of a signed access agreement with the landowners, Reetz Lake will be open to licensed anglers starting Aug. 1 – Sept. 30, 2018 and from May 1 – Sept. 30, 2019.

Although the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission adopted regulation changes for the lake, the revised regulations will not take effect until the administrative rules process is complete and the rules are approved and filed with the Secretary of State. At the earliest, the new fishing regulations would take effect on Sept. 10, 2018.

“The Department is pleased to announce that after 15 months of being closed, Reetz Lake will once again be open to the public and even though the new regulations are not in effect Aug. 1, the landowners are willing to provide additional angling opportunities,” stated Kevin Robling, GFP special projects coordinator. “As a reminder to anglers, we ask everyone to recreate with respect and be aware of the size restriction changes likely to occur in September.”

From Aug. 1 – Sept. 10, daily fish limits for Reetz Lake include:

1 walleye or sauger 28 inches or greater.

Only those largemouth and smallmouth bass less than 14 inches can be taken and only 1 greater than 18 inches.

Statewide regulations for all other species.

From Sept. 10 – 30, daily fish limits for Reetz Lake will be:

1 walleye or sauger, 28 inches or greater.

1 yellow perch, 14 inches or greater.

1 black crappie, 15 inches or greater.

1 bluegill, 10 inches or greater.

Statewide regulations for all other fish species. Includes the year-round removal of the largemouth and smallmouth bass size restrictions.



Landowner permission is required to fish Reetz Lake from Oct. 1 – April 30.