Re-Release of the Outdoorsmen Adventures “COOKING GONE WILD” cookbook

By

Because of a big demand for copies of our 196 page cookbook we are re-releasing our Outdoorsmen Adventures “Cooking Gone Wild“ cookbook.

It is a collection of recipes that include : Big Game, Dutch Oven Cooking, Fish, Game Birds, Small Game, Turkey, and Waterfowl.

These are recipes our Team members gathered on our travels throughout North America while filming out Outdoorsmen Adventures television series.

The hard cover cookbook is beautifully Illustrated with artwork by Team Outdoorsmen Adventures member and award winning South Dakota Wildlife Artist Mark Anderson, whose awards include winning the 2005 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest.

In the book you will find some great Hunting and Fishing tips from Team Outdoorsmen Adventures member Larry Myhre .

If you are an outdoorsmen or outdoors-women, the recipes in this book will help you to create excellent meals with the wild game and fish you bring home from your successful trips afield and on the water.

Autographed copes will be available for $14.99 plus $5.50 for shipping from Outdoorsmen Productions, 405 N. Broadway Ste 354, Hartington, NE. 68739