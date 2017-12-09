Quality Storage Buildings becomes one of Outdoorsmen Adventures television Partners

By

Gary Howey, the Producer and host of Outdoorsmen Adventures television recently announced that Quality Storage Buildings, Alexandria, South Dakota will become one of the shows Partners.

Proudly hand-built. Tastefully designed.™

Howey indicated that he believes this company has the answer to every outdoorsmen and women’s needs, a place to store all their equipment, gear and stuff needed when in the outdoors.

The variety of the quality buildings they offer are just what the fisherman, hunter and outdoor enthusiasts are looking for, a building to store our boats, ATV’s, gear, the stuff we need when in the outdoors and dog kennels, a place for your hunting dog!

Some of the buildings available through Quality Storage Buildings include:

Storage Buildings, the Low Barn a classic design for all your garden and yard supplies, the High Barn has a a gambrel style roof with tall sidewalls creates more loft space, giving ample loft area to store items that you occasionally use and tall walls for shelving. The Southern Classic boasts the warmth of southern charm.

The storage buildings give you a place to store your fishing equipment, decoys and outdoor gear, with the work bench option in the High Barn gives you a place to work .

Garages to protect your boat, store your ATV and trailers with styles available from 12′ x 20′ on up to 14′ x 40′

Cabins, the Lodge, Outfitter and the Deerstalker hunting cabins from12′ x 28′ up to 12′ x 40′

Dog Kennels with an enclosed area with a hinged lid dog box inside to keep your pal out of the elements and away from stored supplies. Ample room for dog food, shelving, and supplies inside. Available with a 10×10 Single Run or a 10×16 Double Run

Numerous options available allow you to customize the look of your garage, storage building or cabin. Some of the options available include; Double Barn Doors, Fiberglass Doors, Vinyl Siding, Asphalt Shingles or Steel Roofs, Lofts, Shelving, Sunburst Windows and Ramps.

Their Buy or Rent to own option makes it easy for you to have the Garage, Storage Building or Cabin that you’ve always dreamed of.

If you’re into the outdoors, an outdoor enthusiasts in southeastern South Dakota or northeastern Nebraska, you’ll want to check out Quality Storage Buildings.

These and other styles of buildings are available through Quality Storage Buildings, check out their web site www.QualityStorageBuildings.com