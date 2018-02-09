New Products at SHOT Show 2018 By Gary Howey

By

With all of the meteorologists in the area predicting heavy snow and wind, and not sure where the blizzard would hit while predictions up to fifteen inches of snow, I did not want to miss my flight from Sioux Falls to Las Vegas for the SHOOTING HUNTING and OUTDOOR TECHNOLOGY, the SHOT Show.

I hate to be late and with a blizzard forecast, I figured it would be better to be at the airport ahead of time and not stranded along the road in a blizzard.

I departed home early, before 11:00 Sunday the January 21, making my way to Sioux Falls to catch my 8:57 pm flight to Vegas.

My timing was perfect, and even though I arrived early and had several hours to blow, I made my flight, which was the last flight out before the Sioux Falls airport shut down because of the blizzard.

The SHOT Show, a four-day convention where manufacturers of products used in shooting and by hunting enthusiasts, the military and police proudly displayed their products to buyers from throughout the world.

I would be in Las Vegas, six days, hoping to cover at least part of the huge show held at the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Because I collect knives, one of my first stops would be at the Outdoor Edge booth, where they have knives and accessories for about anything an outdoorsmen like myself would or could need in the great outdoors.

Of the numerous products on display, I spent much of my time discussing the Razor Lite Knives, the Reel Flex Fillet Knives as well as other products.

The Outdoor Edge Razor Lite Knives weigh just slightly over three ounces and comes with five replaceable 3.5″ stainless razor blades so you will never have to work with a dull knife when it comes time to field dress your game.

If you are looking for professional grade fillet knives, the Outdoor Edge’s Reel-Flex Fillet Knives have it all. These knifes are crafted from German stainless steel, which means these knives have an excellent edge and superb corrosion resistance. They have a comfortable handle with a non-slip grip. Available in 6″, 7.5” and 9.5” blade lengths, allowing you to fillet all sizes of fish, no matter what size fish you are catching. They come separately with a sheath or in a three-knife cased set that comes with Outdoor Edges new Sharp-X 2-Step Knife Sharpener. For more information on these and other Outdoor Edge products, visit www.outdooredge.com.

One of the most important things when it comes to having excellent eating wild game is to keep it clean and take care of it properly. I do not know how, but you may have just begun to cape and cut up your big game when flies show up, that and because some of the big game hunting we do happens in warmer weather, it may not take much for your meat to start to spoil.

Well Koola Buck has several products that will help to assure your game will arrive at the locker and home without spoiling.

The Koola Buck Antimicrobial Game Bags are safer than standard bags in warm weather conditions as they reduce surface bacteria on your game eight times more than standard bags, while repelling egg laying insects. The Koola Buck bags hold moisture in while aging your game longer with less waste and spoilage. These tightly knitted cotton/poly blend material bags are designed for strength and durability and available in several sizes up to XL for larger game.

Their Koola Buck’s Antimicrobial Spray produced using the same patent pending blend of antimicrobial inhibitors found in the Koola Buck game bags. Their “Bag on Bottle” Technology can be applied to the skinned carcass to lower bacteria and mold growth, lowering microbial growth allowing you to age your carcass longer with less waste and spoilage while insuring the safety of the meat you feed your family. One can treats 2-3 deer or an entire elk, moose or large game animal. For more information on Koola Buck products, visit www.koolabuck.com .

There are numerous game cameras out there; one of the newest is the Wildgame Innovations Rival 18 digital scouting camera. The Rival 18 camera has two unique features that results in superior images, it is two separate cameras, one optimized for daytime images and another optimized for nighttime images. The Wildgame Innovations Rival 18 features Adaptive Illumination, it detects the distance the animal is from the camera, automatically adjusting the camera exposure settings, which means you will not have over exposed nighttime images of animals that are close. More information on the Rival 18 camera and other Wildgame Innovations products you can go to www.wildgameinnovations.com

ICOtec’s new e-caller, the Outlaw allows the hunter to play two sounds at once and to pause one of the sounds while another plays using two pause and play buttons. The Outlaw remote has a range of 300 yards and features a large, easy-to-read display with day or night options. With more volume, the new Outlaw e-caller has the ability to hold up to 450 sounds, has a night-hunting option, and is available in camouflage and a black. For more information, visit www.icotec.com.

As a big game hunter and ice angler, I am always on the lookout for products that will help to keep me comfortable, warm and dry.

The ThermaSeat folks, known for their many products that help to keep you warm when you are in the tree stand, setup on the ground waiting for that gobbler to come in or on the ice. They had several new products including their Two-Man Tree Ladder Stand Replacement Seat featuring .75 & 3″ Triple Layer ThermaSeat® INFUSION™ Foam that helps to retain and reflect your body temperature to keep you warm.

It is available in either Realtree or Mossy Oak patterns and features Ultra Plus-Ultra Comfort Silentouch fabric. It comes in a standard size that will fit most ladder stands or lock on stands and it is made right here in the good old U.S.A.

Their ice-fishing Heat-A-Seat combo has everything to make your trip on the ice a lot warmer and comfortable, which includes a pair of Hot Footers boot insoles to help keep your feet warm. Available with either the Heat-A-Seat Bucket Lid Spin Seat or the Infusion Bucket Lid Spin Seat that transforms any 5-gallon bucket into the most comfortable seat on the ice. These along with an ice fishing ThermaSeat ice fishing Kneeling Pad that allows the angler to kneel down to clear the ice from the hole or to land that big fish without bruising their knees on the sharp ice around your hole. In the combo, you will also find three Ice Hole Insulators to keeps your ice hole from freezing, which work with tip-ups and there are four of their Hook-Ms to cover your hook or bait, keeping them from tangling.

For more information on these and other Therm-A-Seat products visit https://thermaseat.com

If these products are not already available at your local or regional sporting goods store and outdoor retailer, they will be soon, so keep your eye out for them, as these products from this year’s SHOT Show will help to make your next trip into the outdoors more productive as well as more enjoyable.