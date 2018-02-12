Northeast Nebraska and Southeastern South Dakota Upcoming Events

* Saturday February 24-South East Mark Deffenbaugh Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation Banquet @ Minerva’s-Yankton, S.D. beginning @ 5:30 pm for more information contact Jason Kral @ 605-665-0444
* Saturday April 21-Friends of the NRA Banquet-Newcastle, NE. Fire Hall beginning @ 5:30 pm for more information contact selectpartsjeff@aol.com or call Jeff Attema @ (712) 212-5287
The Outdoorsmen Adventures crew will be at the Northeast Nebraska Whitetails Unlimited Banquet in Wausa, NE. Stop by our table and say HI!
* Saturday March 17-Northeast Nebraska Chapter Whitetails Unlimited Banquet-Wausa, NE. Fire Hall-For more information contact Chris Carlson @ 402-640-7053 or Dan Wamberg @ 402-841-9133