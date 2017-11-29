"Put the Power of Television advertising to work for you"

You are here: Home / Game Cameras / Mountain Lion sightings
post

Mountain Lion sightings

November 29, 2017 By

  Mountain Lion sightings are become a common thin in the Midwest as they are being caught on Game Cameras in southern South Dakota, northern Nebraska and northern Iowa and in numerous other Midwestern states.

  This can be quite concerning when you call predators like my Team Outdoorsmen Adventures Members and I do!

  What do you do if a mountain lion comes stalking in? First of all REMAIN CALM!

  We’d make sure that one of our shooters sees it, just in case it decides to pounce and then film it.

  One of our Team Members emailed us this photo  of a cat caught on game camera in an area where we call predators in northwestern Iowa, north of Sioux City near the MN. border.

 

Filed Under: Game Cameras, Iowa, Mountain Lions, Nebraska, South Dakota, Team Outdoorsmen Adventures