Mountain Lion sightings are become a common thin in the Midwest as they are being caught on Game Cameras in southern South Dakota, northern Nebraska and northern Iowa and in numerous other Midwestern states.

This can be quite concerning when you call predators like my Team Outdoorsmen Adventures Members and I do!

What do you do if a mountain lion comes stalking in? First of all REMAIN CALM!

We’d make sure that one of our shooters sees it, just in case it decides to pounce and then film it.

One of our Team Members emailed us this photo of a cat caught on game camera in an area where we call predators in northwestern Iowa, north of Sioux City near the MN. border.