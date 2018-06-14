When using herbicides to kill the weeds in your food plots before planting, M.E.E.N. Green can be very useful. If you are using a non-selective herbicide such as glyphosate to kill weeds, the addition of M.E.E.N. Green will increase the efficacy of the glyphosate. Glyphosate has to be taken up by the weed and translocated within the plant. This is where the addition of M.E.E.N. Green comes into play. M.E.E.N. Green is readily absorbed by the weeds thereby speeding up the absorption of the glyphosate and killing the weed faster. As with any product that has to be taken up by the plant, the plant must actively be growing and not drought stressed. If weeds are drought stressed, they are not actively growing and therefore translocation of nutrients and herbicides are greatly reduced, resulting in very little control of the weeds. When using products in combination always do a small jar test to make sure they are compatible. An added benefit of using M.E.E.N. Green is that you will have some residual nutrients for your food plot to get off to a great start. If using a selective herbicide in your food plots, such as Weed Reaper to kill grasses, the same principles apply. M.E.E.N. Green will hasten the uptake of the herbicide greatly increasing the efficacy of the herbicide. In addition to the added benefit of better weed control, you are also foliar feeding your food plot crops. Foliar feeding helps young seedlings produce bigger root systems that aid in the growth and palatability of the food plot. Bigger root systems mean less stress on the plant during dry and cool periods. Food plots that are foliar fed by M.E.E.N. Green are more palatable to deer, because they are getting the vital nutrients they need to produce the sugars, amino acids, and carbohydrates within the plant. For more food plot tips, read “Getting The Most Out Of Your Clover Food Plots”. Most companies will claim a lifespan of three to five years on their perennials. However, if you care for them properly a perennial stand can last for many years. Perennials like red and white clovers, alfalfa, trefoils and chicory provide dependable nutrition and attraction and are especially important for antler growth, fawn rearing and early hunting season attraction.