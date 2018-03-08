Conservation Organizations Supporters of Wildlife By Gary Howey

By

What do Whitetails Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have in common?

They are all conservation organizations that support wildlife, habitat as well as numerous other programs, working hard to promote hunting and conservation.

With the population of the United States becoming urbanized, with less people living in our rural areas, people are becoming disconnected with the land and the outdoors.

Hunting has always been an American tradition, helping to put food on the table, an opportunity for friends and families to get together and to celebrate the great outdoors.

Our ancestors had to hunt in order to survive, hunting deer, elk, waterfowl, turkey and upland game, allowing them to survive in the vast frontier, which was once America.

As our larger cities expand, with housing developments, businesses, concrete and drainage tiles replacing native grasses, creeks and trees, there is less space for wildlife.

This along with some of the farming practices has diminished habitat and in some areas eliminated it.

With less land to hunt, if you are a parent who would like to take your children hunting, where do you go?

Luckily, for those of us who hunt, there are numerous conservation organizations, like those, I mentioned above helping, working hard to promote hunting and getting into the outdoors.

Each of these organizations has non-hunter mentor programs, giving those that have not had a chance to hunt, the opportunity.

Working closely with Hunter’s Safety programs, the Game & Parks and DNR, these nationwide organizations take these individuals afield to experience their first hunt.

It may be for a pheasant, quail, turkey, waterfowl or big game hunt, allowing non-hunters to spend time outdoors, observing all that Mother Nature has designed and created and to have an opportunity to bag game just as our fore fathers had.

These organizations work hard to make their banquets and their organizations, family orientated, allowing families the opportunity to spend time together, something that seems to be disappearing or no longer happens in our society.

In the fast-paced electronic world we live in, where some adults and kids spend more time on their cell phones, computers and playing video games than spending time with their family and who do not have enough time to set down with their family for a meal to talk to one another.

At many households when families do sit down for a meal, communications does not seem to be a big part of it, as family members are on their cell phones and not talking to each other.

These conservation organizations, work hard to get the entire family involved and these banquets are not just for the men as many of the banquet committee members are women, wives and girlfriends, who support their men as well as enjoying the sport of hunting.

At the banquets, many have special drawings for the kids, some for lifetime hunting permits, clothing, backpacks, BB & Pellet guns, twenty rifles and other hunting related gear.

More women and families are attending the banquets each year, to spend time with friends and family, to enjoy an excellent meal and to take part in the live auction, raffles, silent auctions and games.

The dollars received at these banquets are put to good use; working with the Federal Government to assure that conservation programs will be included in the Farm Bill, locally to establish habitat, nesting cover, planting foodplots, wetland acquisitions, youth projects, purchasing Lifetime permits, mentor hunts and much more.

This is the time of the year when these and other similar outdoor events are taking place, if you are into hunting, the outdoors or thinking about getting into it, it is a great place to start and something, you should check into.

These conservation groups are the grass roots organizations, working hard to put habitat back on the ground, land for us to hunt and to assure the future of hunting.

Gary Howey, Hartington, Neb. is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide and was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2017. He is the Producer/Co-Host of the Outdoorsmen Adventures television series. If you are looking for more outdoor information, check out www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, like Gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures on Facebook or watch his shows on www.MyOutdoorTV.com.

Northeast Nebraska and Southeastern South Dakota

Upcoming Events

* Saturday February 24-South East Mark Deffenbaugh Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation Banquet-Minerva’s-Yankton, S.D. beginning @ 5:30 pm for more information contact Jason Kral @ 605-665-0444

* Saturday March 17-Northeast Nebraska Chapter Whitetails Unlimited Banquet-Wausa, NE. Fire Hall-For more information contact Chris Carlson @ 402-640-7053 or Dan Wamberg @

402-841-9133

Saturday, April 14– Lewis & Clark Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Lady’s Event-3:00 pm, Yankton Elks Lodge, Yankton, S.D. For questions, please contact: Cheryl Slowey

Phone: 605-661-7524 Email: terc@vyn.midco.net

* Saturday April 21-Friends of the NRA Banquet-Newcastle, NE. Fire Hall beginning @ 5:30 pm for more information contact selectpartsjeff@aol.com or call Jeff Attema @

(712) 212-5287