Capture Better Hunting Photos with Your Phone

By

In today’s world, most everyone has a phone that they use to take pictures. Where you may have to search for a camera, our phones are almost always with us and the cameras in many of these phones can shoot some amazing images. We’re capturing split seconds of time we cherish later, sometimes years later, and love to relive the memories. As time passes, photos and video are all we have to look back on special times that meant something to us. Whether it is a beautiful sunrise, an antler you found glistening in the sun, or a photo to show your friends the deer you were chasing and finally caught up to this past fall, it’s always great to have a camera at your fingertips. Cell phone technology has improved so much within the past few years; it allows you to have access to an excellent camera wherever you go.

The roots of my job as a photographer began just like that, walking around with a phone looking for anything that caught my eye. Looking back at those pictures, there were several things I wish I had known then that I know now. One quick way to make your photos stand out is to try different angles of the subject. This allows the audience to see your subject in a different perspective and maybe in a way they never have before. A slightly different angle can bring in more or less light and might compose a unique and different scene.

One thing I always ask myself when I’m photographing something is “how does everyone else do it?” Usually I try to go the opposite direction of that or add some sort of a twist to make it more exciting and stand out. The next thing I wish I had learned was to use the focus for your benefit. Using the focus in creative ways can add depth of field or make your subject stand out more than the

surroundings. If you are taking a picture of someone who just harvested a deer or turkey and you are near any trees or bushes, use those to your advantage. With your subject in the background, shoot around the trees or grass in the foreground to give your picture more depth of field. It will also make the photo more interesting.

With the other two tips accounted for, my favorite picture to take is right after sunrise or right before sunset. Unlike what most other photographers will tell you, I like to take a picture towards the sun at those times; it gives a heavenly or hazy look that causes the landscape and subject to glow. Photographers call those times the “golden hour” for a reason, and it can make for some amazing pictures.

Whether you’re preserving a special memory that you will reflect on years down the road or taking a picture to show your friends, I have learned it’s best to take the time to make it special in your own way. While I believe it is important to take the time to capture the best photo you can, I have also learned it’s very important to stay present and enjoy the moment that you want to capture.