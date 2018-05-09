6 Essential Camping Tips for Hunting By Chris Cole

By

Camping is camping, and hunting is hunting, they come together yet in a slightly different way than usual.

If you are on a hunting camping trip, you don’t want to be lugging a 6 person family tent around with you. This would undoubtedly make you stand out to the deer or whatever you are going hunting for.

Apart from this, there are absolute necessities that you need if you wish to go hunting and camping. A host of excellent ghost stories that will liven up the talk around the campfire while you’re cooking your latest kill.

The must-have camping gear for a hunting trip could fill pages as there a lot of things that change depending on the type of hunting you are doing. Here is a condensed version of what might be obvious, and what might be forgotten, these are things you definitely can’t go hunting without.

Weapons and Certificate

If you are off on a hunting trip, it is plainly apparent that you will be in need of a weapon. A lot of this is down to choice and what you are hunting for. There is the fact also of what you are capable of owning and also what you are capable of using.

Some hunters prefer to use a bow or a crossbow, while some hunters prefer the feel of a shotgun or a rifle for larger game. What is crucial is that you know how to use it, and how to use it safely.

If you are new to hunting, it is advised you attend a firearm safety course on how to handle your weapon of choice correctly. It has been known for a hunting partner to receive one in the leg by mistake.

With your weapon sorted, and your new found knowledge of how to use it, you will need a Hunter Education Certificate for most states. For this, you have to attend and pass a hunter safety course. It might sound like “Oh No! Another course” yet without this you cannot purchase your all-important hunting license.

Your Treasured Hunting Knife

Any seasoned hunter will tell you that a good knife is essential, it isn’t just for skinning, it can save your life. Many people who go hunting frequently will have a favorite that they have probably used for years.

You need one that feels good in the hand and will withstand the rigors of chopping branches and the like. Make sure you choose one that will meet all the needs that you think you will need, just make sure it is not a standard pocket knife, that won’t be any good at all.

First Aid Kit

Just in case you are the one who gets a slug in the leg a good safety kit is essential. At the bare minimum, it should have alcohol swabs, bandages of varying sizes and antibiotic cream.

For any cuts or abrasions this will suffice, but it is better to make sure you have plenty more band-aids and such just in case.

Survival Kit

This can be worth its weight in gold, yet they don’t weigh that much. What they should contain though on the safe side is a Mylar heating blanket. You never know if you get separated and can’t find your way back to camp, you might need something to keep you warm.

Waterproof matches, a fire starter, a good compass, some rope, flashlight and extra batteries, water purifying tablets and some emergency food rations.

These can be worth the extra cost, and when kept safe they can be a real lifesaver. Keep it close to your first aid kit then all you have to do is find your way back to camp.

Hunting Apparel

This isn’t to look good and stand out in the crowd. This is to make you stand out, so the other hunters know where you are. Apart from that, you do need the right clothes when hunting, a pair of Nike just won’t do it for you.

A good pair of boots that will keep your feet dry, a hunting jacket that is robust and will keep you warm and dry and plenty of base layers to keep you warm.

It is these base layers that are the secret of warmth, rather than one thick sweater, wear a couple of thinner items. They trap warm air in between.

Wet Wipes

It might sound a dainty little carrying around wet wipes, yet when you have been lugging a bloody carcass around all afternoon, you will have some dirty hands.

These wet wipes can make sure your hands are clean and sanitized for when you need to eat. Make sure not to purchase scented ones. The animals you are hunting might realize you are coming for them.

