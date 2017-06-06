Nebraska’s Big game permit applications Opens June 12

Outdoorsmen - Welcome to Gary Howey's Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoors - OA on the Internet
|
If you would like more information on having your business featured as an (O/A) Television Series sponsor, contact us at
outdoorsmenadventures@hartel.netMidco Sports Network
The award winning Outdoor Adventures radio program airs Monday through Saturday at 6:45 am in Southeastern South Dakota & Northeast Nebraska on KVHT Classic Hits 106.3 FM, EPSN Sports Radio KVTK 1570 AM and in Northwestern Iowa on KCHE 92.1 FM as well as on line at www.kvht.com and www.kvtk.com.
On the road again tomorrow, heading for Alexandria MN. to do some filming and fishing with Joe Scegura his web site is big.walleye@jsguideservice.com; ...
We just had the privilege to attend and film the 15th annual Mega event on the Missouri River near Chamberlain/Oacoma, SD. The Firefighters, Paralyzed Veterans of America North Central Chapter, Joel Niemeyer Memorial Walleye Fishing event. These Volunteers from 4-states all work together to get wheel chair bound and disabled individuals out on the water allowing many of these individuals their first opportunity to be on the water and fish. Volunteers from all over come into help which include those mentioned above as well as volunteers and their boats, those who help load them, the local veterans organizations that feed them and all others involved. Great job! ...
Our next trip will be to the Alexandria, MN. area to do some fishing in several of the many lakes in that area. Team Outdoorsmen Adventures member Larry Myhre, Sioux City, IA. and Cameraman Garrett Heikes, Wayne, NE. will be going along on this trip. www.explorealex.com ...
Copyright © 2017 ·Mindstream Theme · Genesis Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in