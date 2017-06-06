Nebraska’s Big game permit applications Opens June 12

LINCOLN, Neb. – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one 2017 Nebraska deer permit in any draw unit beginning June 12, and residents may apply for one elk permit and one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) on June 12. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. CT – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 23. One application is allowed per person per species.

Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.

Applications may be made at OutdoorNebraska.org, via application form in the 2017 Big Game Guide, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office. A list of offices is in the Big Game Guide.

Permits will be drawn by early July. Beginning on July 10, residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

In addition, July 7 is the final day to apply for multispecies lottery permits.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org, which includes a digital version of the Big Game Guide, for more information