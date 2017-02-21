ICOtec Leads Wildlife Research Using Call Development with QUWF

By

Buffalo , MO: “All of the habitat work, Memorandums of Understanding and claimed acres of restoration mean nothing if the populations of wildlife, in our case upland game, are not positively influenced with healthy population growth” states Craig Alderman of QUWF. “The wildlife habitat work must be constant, and the fact that the majority of lands are with private ownership or the smaller portion of public lands means we must monitor what we call “body counts”, the actual numbers of wildlife observed, counted, surveyed and documented.

Otherwise we can waste immense dollars, untold man hours and supplies and have the same decreasing results we have witnessed for decades” Alderman explains.

“Working with QUWF, ICOtec added calls used for survey purposes of the bob white quail, ruffed grouse and even feral hogs with several more planned. Combined with their advanced electronic calling technologies, these advances provide a huge advantage in active field work. “Turnin-the-dirt” has to be graded with population success by all organizations, ICOtec gives habitat evaluation a new and exciting tool” concludes Alderman.

“The exciting use of our calls for wildlife population studies and evaluations is something ICOtec values above all else with QUWF. They approach wildlife habitat restoration from a holistic approach, making every penny, from every source count for wildlife” states Chuck Ames of ICOtec. “QUWF’s entire structure is unlike other conservation organizations, they work exceptionally hard to benefit all upland game, creatively think out of the box for hunters, landowners and public agencies and that is why we strongly support their efforts as a National Sponsor” Ames declares. “New evaluation techniques have to be developed which make the process easier, faster and results documented professionally” states QUWF Chief Wildlife Biologist Nick Prough. “Evaluating habitat conditions means nothing if there is no wildlife there. Wasting dollars and manpower on wildlife habitat in the wrong place deters from a great mission. It has to be monitored all the time. ICOtec now gives us a great tool to use natural calls and provide visual confirmation of the work performed. They stepped up with QUWF and the entire industry is better for it” explains Prough. As of January 2016, QUWF and its local chapters and members have impacted 3.2 million acres of wildlife habitat and its chapters spent over $152 Million Dollars in their local communities. That is “Turnin-the-Dirt™”. Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, Inc.™ is the only Disabled American Veteran Founded, tax exempt 501(c)(3) conservation organization in the U.S., serving its members and chapters nationwide. QUWF provides a strong local source of habitat focus on all upland wildlife with population recovery. Millions of dollars of habitat work have been completed by its members over the years on millions of acres of both private and public lands. That work continues with a renewed vitality. Our chapters from coast to coast, provide the grass roots, local habitat work that is making a difference each and every day. For more information or to join QUWF please visit our website at www.quwf.net. Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, Inc. P.O. Box 947, Buffalo, MO 65622; admin@quwf.net