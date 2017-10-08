Outdoorsmen Adventures Television & Outdoor Adventure Radio Honored

By

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those attending the Annual Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) annual conference held in Northern Minnesota.

This four day event, was held on Lake of the Woods, bringing outdoor communicators and corporate sponsors together for numerous outdoor activities including: sturgeon fishing, walleye fishing, grouse and waterfowl hunting as well as Learn It sessions, hands on demonstrations and introduction of new products.

This event is where outdoor communicators receive recognition for their work during the annual AGLOW Excellence in Craft Award presentations.

At this years conference, Gary Howey, host of the Outdoorsmen Adventures television series and co-host of the Outdoor Adventures radio show accepted several awards including a first, three seconds and a third place award.

AGLOW, one of the largest outdoor communications groups in North America has members from the Midwest through the Northeast south as Florida over to Texas as well as providence’s in Canada.