Food Plot Preparation: Plan Ahead for Success

|
Outdoorsmen - Welcome to Gary Howey's Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoors - OA on the Internet
|
If you would like more information on having your business featured as an (O/A) Television Series sponsor, contact us at
outdoorsmenadventures@hartel.netMidco Sports Network
The award winning Outdoor Adventures radio program airs Monday through Saturday at 6:45 am in Southeastern South Dakota & Northeast Nebraska on KVHT Classic Hits 106.3 FM, EPSN Sports Radio KVTK 1570 AM and in Northwestern Iowa on KCHE 92.1 FM as well as on line at www.kvht.com and www.kvtk.com.
This week on Outdoorsmen Adventures, the guys will be fishing on Lake Sharpe, one of the Missouri River Reservoirs in South Dakota. They'll be fishing with good friend and Guide Kent Hutcheson of Hutch's Guide Service. On this show they'll boat some good walleyes and huge smallmouth. All of the S.D. reservoirs have great fishing for both walleye and smallmouth bass as well as other species. ...
On this week's show Gary and Larry will be filming with Watertown Native and Lake Oahe guide Chuck Krause as they fish with him near Gettysburg On Lake Oahe. chuckkrauseguideservice.com ...
The week of July 8th, On O/A Television, Gary will be hunting Spring Gobblers in Nebraska. He and Team O/A Member Josh Anderson will have to low crawl across a newly planted bean field to get close enough for a shot. This show illustrates how effective the proper use of a Turkey Decoy and Tail Feathers will allow you to get right next to a gobbler for a shot at filling a turkey tag! ...
Copyright © 2017 ·Mindstream Theme · Genesis Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in