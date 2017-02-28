Estelline, SD Reflections Memorial Park

By

“Reflections Park” was the idea of the Pomrenke family to pay it forward after their son Seth became ill in 2008 and the Estelline community and Legion Members helped them.

Donald Zafft or DZ and Tammy Krein were asked to help make the park a reality in early July 2010. An aggressive goal of having it completed in 11 months was made to make sure our WW II veterans had a chance to see the park.

The park has three main purposes: First to honor all Veterans from the Estelline area for their service to our country. Second was to make a place where people could go and reflect on their lives and the lives of their loved ones, this is accomplished by being adjacent to the Nursing home and the cemetery. Third was giving a place for the general public to go for a walk, enjoy the summer nights and create more activity for the residents of the Nursing home to see.

The park name was changed from “Reflections Park” to “Reflections Memorial Park” by the suggestion of Donald Zafft. To learn more, visit the city of Estelline, SD website at: http://www.estellinesd.com/reflection.htm