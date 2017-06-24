Boat plug, bait and fish transporting rules for South Dakota.

As summer kicks into full swing, we would like to give you a fresh reminder on the boat plug and bait and fish transporting rules for South Dakota. DRAIN PLUGS: Boaters and anglers are required to open or remove all drain pluge or similar devices; except when in the boat ramp parking lot or when the boat is being launched and loaded. Plugs must remain out of the boat during transportation and storage. BAIT: Bait and fish may not be transported in water taken from a lake, river or stream. Bait may be transported in water taken from a lake, river or stream while in route to a fish cleaning station only if the cleaning station is located within the parking lot area and must be drained prior to leaving the fish cleaning station. FISH: Anglers have three options for transporting whole fish for cleaning at home or at a cleaning station not within the boat ramp parking area: In a container – (not a part of the boat) that is filled with domestic water (tap, well, bottled or ice). On ice – in a cooler or pull the plug on their livewell and fill it with ice (plug must remain out). Dry – put fish in an empty bucket or pull the livewell plug before leaving the boat ramp and let it drain while traveling. Remembering these simple rules will help keep South Dakota’s lakes, rivers, ponds and streams free from invasive species. Stay educated, stay informed and help current and future generations slow the spread of AIS in our great state. You can also visit sdleastwanted.com at any time to learn more about what you can do!