2 Tips For Successful Food Plots: Mowing and Broadcasting

|
Outdoorsmen - Welcome to Gary Howey's Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoors - OA on the Internet
|
If you would like more information on having your business featured as an (O/A) Television Series sponsor, contact us at
outdoorsmenadventures@hartel.netMidco Sports Network
The award winning Outdoor Adventures radio program airs Monday through Saturday at 6:45 am in Southeastern South Dakota & Northeast Nebraska on KVHT Classic Hits 106.3 FM, EPSN Sports Radio KVTK 1570 AM and in Northwestern Iowa on KCHE 92.1 FM as well as on line at www.kvht.com and www.kvtk.com.
Been to Mayo twice this month, one was for an MRI, had a great report no prostate cancer, they must have gotten all of it when they removed it, thank God. Monday, I'll have another MRI of my stomach at Sacred Heart in Yankton, this time to try and figure out why I have lost so much weight and what's going on, three Dr. appointments this week., keeps me off the water and not in the field. ...
This week on Outdoorsmen Adventures, the guys will be fishing on Lake Sharpe, one of the Missouri River Reservoirs in South Dakota. They'll be fishing with good friend and Guide Kent Hutcheson of Hutch's Guide Service. On this show they'll boat some good walleyes and huge smallmouth. All of the S.D. reservoirs have great fishing for both walleye and smallmouth bass as well as other species. ...
On this week's show Gary and Larry will be filming with Watertown Native and Lake Oahe guide Chuck Krause as they fish with him near Gettysburg On Lake Oahe. chuckkrauseguideservice.com ...
Copyright © 2017 ·Mindstream Theme · Genesis Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in