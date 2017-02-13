6 Hot Spots For Finding Shed Antlers

Outdoorsmen - Welcome to Gary Howey's Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoors - OA on the Internet
|
If you would like more information on having your business featured as an (O/A) Television Series sponsor, contact us at
outdoorsmenadventures@hartel.netMidco Sports Network
The award winning Outdoor Adventures radio program airs Monday through Saturday at 6:45 am in Southeastern South Dakota & Northeast Nebraska on KVHT Classic Hits 106.3 FM, EPSN Sports Radio KVTK 1570 AM and in Northwestern Iowa on KCHE 92.1 FM as well as on line at www.kvht.com and www.kvtk.com.
MEMBER
On the 17th we'll set up in northwest Iowa to film a predator calling show. We'd hoped for snow cover, but the warm weather has changed that. Always have a good time when our crew calls coyotes in that area. In the past, we've also called in bobcats like the one in the photo that was taken on a trip to the Rosebud reservation.called ...
The weekend of March 11th & 12th Larry Myhre and Gary Howey, the Co-Hosts of Gary's Outdoorsmen Adventures television series will be inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame at the 50th annual 2017 Sioux Empire Sportsmen's Show at the Sioux Falls arena. We'll know the time and date sometime next week. ...
This week, through February 4th, our show will be the Chamberlain, SD Niemeyer Paralyzed Veterans of America fishing event, This event allows paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities to get out on the Missouri River and do some walleye fishing. Volunteers from South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska volunteer their boats and time to allow these individuals to have the opportunity to get on the water and do some fishing. Meals for the 2-day event are cooked by local veteran's groups. We were proud to have the opportunity to film this event! (Photo is of one of the anglers in a wheelchair being loaded into one of the volunteers boats.) ...
Copyright © 2017 ·Mindstream Theme · Genesis Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in